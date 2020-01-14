Proton Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, BCEX, BitForex and FCoin. Proton Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and $330,807.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,298,447 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, BCEX, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

