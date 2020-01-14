MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $115,934.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.55 or 0.05765766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, IDCM and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

