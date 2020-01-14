CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 254.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00027577 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 267.6% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $66,154.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003532 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,389,956 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

