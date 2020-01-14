Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Volume Hits $181.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Hush has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a total market capitalization of $337,344.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00501893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00095305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00119458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,145,280 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

