Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0126

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $626,261.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 255,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,430,354 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

