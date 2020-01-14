Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 539.64

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

HTG stock opened at GBX 385.80 ($5.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.15.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

