Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. NIC also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

