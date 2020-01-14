Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 89.28 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45).
