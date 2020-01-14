Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 89.28 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

