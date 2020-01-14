Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue $0.80 Semi-annual Dividend

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of ACN opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

