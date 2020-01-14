AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Analyst Recommendations for AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

