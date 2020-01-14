Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives C$12.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.68.

HSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$9.73 on Friday. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.48 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

