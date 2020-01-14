Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE THW opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.