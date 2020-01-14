Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

