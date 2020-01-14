TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TFIF opened at GBX 113.93 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.52. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.54).
About TwentyFour Income Fund
