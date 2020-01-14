TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TFIF opened at GBX 113.93 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.52. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.54).

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.