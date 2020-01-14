Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Target Price at $1.48

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.