bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $133.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,377 shares of company stock worth $1,206,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $86.63 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

