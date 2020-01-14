Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Price Target at GBX 536.11

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.11 ($7.05).

A number of analysts recently commented on WG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 382.30 ($5.03) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99).

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £3,950.68 ($5,196.90). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

