Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Photronics reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Photronics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $990.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $114,675.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,029.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,989 in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Photronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

