OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OMNOVA Solutions.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

OMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.