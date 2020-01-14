ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.