Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

