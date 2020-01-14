Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GMP opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.05. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

In related news, insider Marco Bianconi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £6,760 ($8,892.40).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

