Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
NYSE:THQ opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.