InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

Jan 14th, 2020

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

