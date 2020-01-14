NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.02 (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON NBLS opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.92 ($1.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.61.
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
