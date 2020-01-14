NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.02 (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NBLS opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.92 ($1.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.61.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Dividend History for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS)

