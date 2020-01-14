American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.64.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.