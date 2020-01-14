Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Hunting plc Price Target at GBX 539.64
Brokerages Set Hunting plc Price Target at GBX 539.64
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Accenture Plc to Issue $0.80 Semi-annual Dividend
Accenture Plc to Issue $0.80 Semi-annual Dividend
AVIVA PLC/ADR Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages
AVIVA PLC/ADR Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Husky Energy Inc. Receives C$12.68 Average Target Price from Analysts
Husky Energy Inc. Receives C$12.68 Average Target Price from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report