ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.75.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.09 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. ASML has a one year low of $155.22 and a one year high of $303.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.