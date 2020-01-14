Craig Hallum Drops Coverage on Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIIQ. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

