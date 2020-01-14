Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.