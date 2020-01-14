Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

BCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:BCC opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 66,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 81.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

