Incyte’s (INCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. Incyte has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

