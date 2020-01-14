RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

