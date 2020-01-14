Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. First Analysis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

