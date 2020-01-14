Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. First Analysis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
