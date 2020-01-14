Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lowered to Outperform at First Analysis

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $295.00. First Analysis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of PANW opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.41 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.13 and its 200-day moving average is $220.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

