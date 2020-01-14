Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019
IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.
HIIQ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.