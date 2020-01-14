Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

HIIQ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

