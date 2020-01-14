ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 118,800.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

