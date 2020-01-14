ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of COP opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

