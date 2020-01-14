Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.95 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 3.07-3.10 EPS.

FIVE opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.58.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

