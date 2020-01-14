AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded AXA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.17 on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.