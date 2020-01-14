UBS Group Upgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) to “Buy”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of NTOIF opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $109.65.
About Neste Oyj
