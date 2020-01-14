Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $10.50 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

