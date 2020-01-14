Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

