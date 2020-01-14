KeyCorp Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $106.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

TDOC stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $98.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,444,000 after buying an additional 138,464 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

