Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.