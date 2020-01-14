Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.