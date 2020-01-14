Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of BECN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

