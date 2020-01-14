Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,533,700.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

