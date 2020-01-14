Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

Incyte stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

