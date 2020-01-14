Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

