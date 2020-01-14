Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.